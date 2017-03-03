21 Displaced After Henrico County Apartment Fire

HENRICO, Va. (AP) - Officials say no one was hurt but 21 people have been displaced after a large fire at a suburban Richmond apartment complex.

The Henrico County Division of Fire says it responded to a report of a blaze around 1:45 a.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-floor unit in the two-story complex and spreading to adjacent ones.

The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes. The fire division said in a statement that no people were injured, but a cat died.

The statement says 20 adults and one child were displaced and it appears 12 apartments will be uninhabitable. The American Red Cross responded to the scene.

The Henrico Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.

