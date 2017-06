Release from the United Way of Greater Augusta:



Mark Frazier, the Board Chairman of United Way of Greater Augusta, is thrilled to announce that we have received both verbal and written acceptance of the offer to be the next CEO and President of UWGA from Mr. Jeff Miracle.



“We conducted a thorough search and I'm confident our screening process resulted in the selection of a passionate, engaging, and visionary leader to take UWGA from where we are to where we are headed next,” said Frazier.

Jeff Miracle was born and raised in Waynesboro. He graduated from Waynesboro High School and received an associate's degree from Blue Ridge Community College. His professional career began as an evening air personality and music director for WAYB 1490 AM in Waynesboro. He then worked mid days as an air personality and news director for WSPV 105.5 FM in Staunton/Buffalo Gap.



In 1986 Jeff served as a Waynesboro youth commissioner. In 1990, he graduated from The Salvation Army College for Officer Training in Atlanta, GA. He has 27 years of nonprofit executive director experience. That started when he worked with The Salvation Army as an executive director for 19 years and obtained the rank of Major.



In each location Jeff has worked, he has built strong bonds between The Salvation Army and the United Way. Through that relationship he has spoken hundreds of times on behalf of the United Way to corporations, civic clubs, churches and schools.



Since 2006 Jeff has served local and national nonprofits in the Dallas area. He looks forward to moving back to the Greater Augusta area and reconnecting with this amazing community.