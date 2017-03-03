Organizations Partner to Launch New Finance Academy

03/03/2017 Release from the Center for Nonprofit Excellence:



Charlottesville, VA – CFA Institute and the Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNE) announces today an unprecedented strategic community partnership to improve the financial health, management, and investment acumen of nonprofit organizations across the greater Charlottesville region.



Together, the organizations will launch a new Finance Academy for nonprofit leaders. Designed for influential board members, executive directors, and managers, the program will deliver flexible and scalable instruction elemental to investor education. Core topic areas include financial literacy, financial management, leadership transformation, organizational evolution, and system impact.



CNE is currently accepting indications of interest from regional nonprofits to participate when the Finance Academy launches this fall. The Finance Academy is designed as a flexible “suite” model, providing nonprofit staff, volunteers and board members the opportunity to enter the curriculum at any point in their own development or their organization’s life cycle, growing within it to find an approach that balances ethics and best practices to achieve both mission impact and financial sustainability.



“When the leaders of nonprofits increase their financial expertise, the impact extends and expands throughout the community,” said Cristine Nardi, executive director of CNE. “The Finance Academy will help nonprofit executives and board members become better stewards of their current resources, increasing available assets to invest, and generating greater levels of support from donors. Nonprofits are sound businesses with unique financial challenges, and the Finance Academy is designed to make these high-impact organizations even stronger.”



The five-year partnership leverages core strengths of both CFA Institute and CNE. CFA Institute brings deep financial knowledge, local staff expertise, a global reputation for corporate citizenship, and a capital commitment of more than $350,000 in the Finance Academy program. CNE, as the only nonprofit resource center in the region with more than 250 members, brings ten years of program design and delivery experience, established credibility in the community, and deep knowledge of the nonprofit sector.



“The Finance Academy represents a sustainable partnership that will directly contribute to the increasing financial health of our community,” said Kelli Palmer, director of corporate citizenship for CFA Institute. “The value of our five-year partnership with CNE will multiply over time, as the leaders who complete the Finance Academy become capable of sharing the knowledge base across their organizations. Mission-aligned partnerships designed to enhance the resiliency of our community are a central focus of CFA Institute corporate citizenship initiatives today and in the years ahead.”



In addition to the financial investment that will significantly offset the overall cost of the program, CFA Institute will contribute expertise toward curriculum development, tool and resource development, strategies for marketing, online platform development, community outreach, and skills-based volunteering. The five-year duration of the partnership will allow CNE to develop a fully tested program, which it will evolve in future years based on the needs of the nonprofits who participate. The Finance Academy will be consistently cobranded by both CNE and CFA Institute.



“As a 2016 CNE Board Academy participant, I gained knowledge about nonprofit finance. I am especially excited about the new CNE Finance Academy which will bring into sharper focus and depth the finance segment of the Board Academy curriculum, and will undoubtedly be executed to the high standard of quality that I’ve come to expect from CNE programming,” said Carolyn Burnett, Senior Business Banking Relationship Manager and Vice President, Wells Fargo.



For further information about the Finance Academy, visit: https://www.thecne.org/learn/finance-academy/