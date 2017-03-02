President Trump Visits USS Gerald R. Ford in Newport News

President Donald Trump visited a brand new warship in Newport News Thursday. He says the USS Gerald R. Ford represents the future of American military might.

All of that could mean Virginia’s defense sector gets a cash infusion.

"We will give our military the tools you need to prevent war and, if required, to fight war and only do one thing. You know what that is? Win,” said Trump.

As Trump vows to wipe out terrorist groups like the Islamic State group, he reassured Virginia sailors and shipbuilders of their critical role.

"The Ford class will expand the ability of our nation to carry on vital missions on the oceans to project American power in distant lands. Hopefully it's power we don't have to use but if we do, they're in big, big trouble,” said Trump

Just days after the commander-in-chief called on Congress to increase the Pentagon's budget by $54 billion, he toured the USS Gerald R. Ford, the country's latest and most expensive carrier to date.

It’s part of a new class of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

“America has always been the country that boldly leads the world into future and my budget will ensure we do so,” Trump said. “American ships will sail the seas, American planes will soar the skies, American workers will build our fleets.”

Gerald Ford’s daughter attended the event, saying this ship symbolizes American might.

In a 15 minute address, Trump emphasized the importance of rebuilding the military. He says Congress must take automatic defense cuts off the table. With that, he believes it would lead to more job creation in Virginia and overall greater economic stability.