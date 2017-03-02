Legal Aid Justice Center Holds Immigration Community Forum

It was a packed house for the Legal Aid Justice Center's Immigration Community Forum at the Jefferson School. Well over 100 people turned out to hear how Charlottesville Albemarle lawyers had a hand in striking down President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Out of the thousands of immigrants affected by Trump’s travel ban, the Aziz brothers, escaping the war in Yemen, were just two.

“They stamped a giant canceled stamp over their visa, the visas that they worked a year and a half to obtain, and they stuck them right back on the same plane they had come off of,” said Legal Aid Justice Center Attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg.

After the brothers were deported from Dulles Airport, the green card holders were finally able to reunite with their father, an American citizen.

Sandoval-Moshenberg, their attorney, recounted their story and the resulting lawsuit in Alexandria, to a packed house at the Jefferson School Thursday night.

“The judge in Alexandria was very clear that she detected illegal religious animus as basically the sole reason for this ban,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

Private Attorney Tim Heaphy with Hunton Williams also spoke, recounting his work with a Sudanese immigrant who had a visa to move to the U.S. to marry her fiancé.

“Unfortunately for her, she was in the air on the way to the United States when the executive order was signed and she was turned back at Dulles Airport,” Heaphy said.

Legal Aid Justice Center Director Mary Bauer said the Charlottesville community's response has been encouraging.

“People have reached out to us and asked, ‘What can I do? How can I help?’ We take action as a locality to support immigrants, so those are issues that we are grappling with and we want to talk about,” said Bauer.

The Legal Aid Justice Center lawyers said they're already gearing up for another potential fight if the Trump administration introduces a second version of the travel ban, which they are expecting possibly in the next few days.