Charlottesville City Council Meets with CRHA about Public Housing

On Thursday evening Charlottesville City Councilors are getting answers from members of Charlottesville’s Redevelopment Housing Authority about public housing needs and how to address issues residents might face.

The joint meeting got underway at 4 p.m. at city hall, with the expectation that both organizations are on the same page, when it comes down to redevelopment, financial concerns, public housing needs, and residents' concerns.

Many people who live in Crescent Halls complain about poor living conditions.

City council member Bob Fenwick says while not all residents are angry, it's still an issue that must be addressed at face value.

"I’ve been in construction, and I go over there and I try to talk to people and I try to look at the equipment, I know these things happen. It's like when my furnace will go out, it will go out at one point and then you panic and you take care of it as quickly as possible," said Fenwick.

Fenwick says this issue of deferred maintenance can be solved by paying workers properly which will benefit the residents and the city. He says it's time now to pick up the pace when it comes to handling these issues.

The last joint session meeting between the two was held in July of 2016.

