The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is telling city leaders what it thinks about a proposed deal with the developer of the blighted Landmark Hotel in downtown Charlottesville.

In a letter, the chamber reiterated its reservations about the structural integrity of the unfinished hotel.

The chamber applauds the city's effort to move ahead with the hotel, but also says the agreement should clearly define a construction and performance schedule.

The city is considering more than a million dollars in tax incentives over a 10 year period.