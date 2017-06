Attorneys Argue Over Nexus’ Attempt to Change Original Lawsuit

There is more legal wrangling in a lawsuit against a group of Augusta County officials.

Verona-based Nexus Services is suing a bail bondsman, the county commissioner of revenue, the sheriff, and two deputies, saying the group conspired to try to halt the company's charitable bond program.

On Thursday, attorneys argued over Nexus’ attempts to make changes to its original lawsuit.

A judge will rule on that motion at some point in the next few weeks.

The defendants also have a pending motion to throw out the case.