Albemarle County Bans Bikes from Two Parks

The back and forth between the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County over whether biking should be allowed at Ragged Mountain Natural Area has actually led the county to close two other trails often used by bikers.

Albemarle County regulations state that cycling at public drinking water reservoirs is not allowed.

Members of the biking community grew concerned when the county website suddenly showed that biking was no longer allowed at Tottier Creek and Chris Greene Lake.

“The bicycles have now been scrubbed from some of the language that's involved in the park, the online information has been changed, and this has been just in the last month, month and a half,” said Shawn Tevendale, owner of Blue Ridge Cyclery.

The county says they are just correcting and enforcing what they should have done all along.