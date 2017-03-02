Dr. Seuss Books Read for National Reading Day at Jackson Via Elementary

A famous author once voted least likely to succeed in college is celebrating a birthday Thursday.

No one would have thought that one day Dr. Seuss would get children across the world, to pick up a book and read. Seuss would have been 113 years old on Thursday.

At Jackson Via Elementary school in Charlottesville students and teachers took part in Read Across America Day, and read books from Dr. Seuss.

“Dr. Seuss books are, I think, are a non-threatening book for students," said Jennie Dixon; a librarian at Jackson Via Elementary.

No matter if Seuss' words come from a University of Virginia athlete reading on Thursday, or the Cat in the Hat. it's really just the rhymes, and the imaginary words.

“Like maybe hippopatamoussesssssss," said a student.

And the singing of silly songs that absolutely make no sense at all.

"Cuma latta, cuma latta, cuma latta viste," the students sang.

That make reading Doctor Seuss fun.

"Cat in the Hat singing is a good way to get everybody's attention and you're all on the same page," said Wanda Bruce, who was reading to the children.

Doctor Seuss' birthday is like a holiday at the school, and Seuss has made a big impact on some students.

“He inspired my life to write a lot of poems,” said Brady Williams, a 4th-grade student at the school. "When you get in bigger grades, you gotta know a lot of words.”

Students are challenged to read ten thousand books this week as a school as part of a fun reading challenge.