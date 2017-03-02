Waynesboro Photo Shop Cleaning Up After Storm

Photos of the damage to the roof of King Photo

A Waynesboro business is cleaning up after some strong storms swept through the region Wednesday and knocked off part of the roof at one photo shop.

Joe Wampler is the manager of King Photo on West Main Street in Waynesboro, one of the places hardest hit in a series of strong storms.

“Imagine what it would sound like if you were in a sardine can, a giant sardine can, that got ripped open,” Wampler said.

That sound was the sound of the top part of King Photo’s roof flying off.

Some of the building’s siding was partially torn off and some of the remnants of the roof are on the ground, but crews are already working hard to try and get King Photo back to normal. Workers are up on the roof, hammering away at an initial temporary fix.

The good news is that no one was hurt and all the expensive equipment inside stayed safe and dry.

“On the good side, there wasn't any real structural damage because this is a brick building and there's a steel over wrap. So it's more of, I guess, an aesthetic roof instead of a real functional one. So, it's a roof under a roof,” Wampler said.

Kings Photo is still up and running, even with some extra noise up on the roof.