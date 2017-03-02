Market Street Parking Garage May Be Getting New Management

Charlottesville intends to hire a new company to manage the Market Street Parking Garage.

Charlottesville Parking Center (CPC) has managed that garage for years, but now Lanier Parking Solutions will likely be taking control.

CPC says a change in management will lead to about half-dozen layoffs at the garage. CPC General Manager Dave Norris says those workers are, "pawns in this chess game."

The city, though, says those employees can apply for positions with the new management.

Charlottesville and CPC are currently in mediation for a lawsuit over rates at the Water Street Parking Garage, which they jointly own. Both sides have offered proposals to end the court battle, but have been in a stalemate for months.

CPC will move its offices located at the Market Street garage to a location along Water Street.