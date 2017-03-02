Waynesboro Police Searching for Suspect in Suspicious Incident

Waynesboro police need your help to track down a man that was allegedly acting bizarre in the Wal-Mart on Lucy Lane.

On February 23 between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. police say the man in the photos pictured below approached a female shopper and made her feel uneasy.

She tried to get away, but the man followed her into the clothing section, where police say he continued acting strangely. He then left the store through the grocery exit, and was described as driving a green Chevy extended cab pickup truck.

Call Sergeant Robert Luzader with the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6684 if you have any information.