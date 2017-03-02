Waynesboro Police Searching for Suspect in Suspicious Incident

Waynesboro police need your help to track down a man that was allegedly acting bizarre in the Wal-Mart on Lucy Lane.
On February 23 between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. police say the man in the photos pictured below approached a female shopper and made her feel uneasy.
She tried to get away, but the man followed her into the clothing section, where police say he continued acting strangely. He then left the store through the grocery exit, and was described as driving a green Chevy extended cab pickup truck.
Call Sergeant Robert Luzader with the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6684 if you have any information.
Press Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help identify an individual in a suspicious incident last week at Wal-Mart, 116 Lucy Lane. The individual is suspected of following a female shopper and exhibiting bizarre behavior.
On February 23, 2017 between approximately 7:15 PM to 7:45 PM, the individual approached a female shopper and engaged her in a conversation and then began acting inappropriately and erratic.
His behavior was disturbing enough to make the shopper feel very uneasy and tried to get away from the individual. However, he followed her into the clothing section and continued his bizarre behavior. The individual then left the store through the grocery side exit and left in a pick-up truck.
The individual’s description is as follows:
- Black Male
- Approximately 25-30 years old
- Approximately 5’7” to 5’10”
- Approximately 180 to 200 pounds
- Stocky build
- Mustache & stubbly beard
- The individual’s vehicle is described as follows:
- Chevrolet extended cab truck
- 1500 series
- 1989-1998 series
- Green with aluminum/silver trim
- Had a piece of lumber sticking out of back with a gas can visible
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Sergeant Robert Luzader with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6684.