Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Receives Donation on Thursday

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is getting a big lift for its breast cancer care services.

The Women's Committee donated $450,000 to the hospital on Thursday. The funds come from the annual Pink Tennis Tournament, Martha's Market, and the Squash Cancer Benefit.

Committee members say the money will help fund the hospital's early detection mammograms, health screenings, and wigs for cancer patients.

"This is the largest fundraising year that we've had in 23 years. We have tremendous community support through our three fundraising events," said Danyelle Collins of the Women's Committee.

The donation is a big boost to the committee's goal of collecting $500,000 this year.