Accused Flight Attendant Unlikely to Get Maximum Sentence

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An attorney for a flight attendant who plans to plead guilty to making bogus bomb threats on two Skywest flights in 2015 says Justin Cox-Sever is likely to serve far less than the maximum prison sentence of 50 years.

Federal Public Defender Neil Fulton says federal sentencing guidelines call for about 1 ½ years behind bars, although sentences can vary depending on the results of a presentence investigation.

Cox-Sever is from Tempe, Arizona. He's accused of making bogus bomb threats on a flight from Charlottesville, Virginia, to Chicago, and on a flight from Minneapolis to Dickinson, North Dakota.

He recently agreed to plead guilty to charges related to interfering with an aircraft. He's due in court June 1.

