Louisa County Sheriff's Office IDs Suspects in Skimming Case

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office has identified several people suspected in taking part in a credit card skimming scam.
Four legal Cuban immigrants are facing more than a dozen charges each, but authorities believe there may still be more victims out there.
The four suspects - 23-year-old Breisys Martinez, 21-year-old Yesenia Rodriguez-Lopez, 32-year-old Braya Hernandez, and 29-year-old Julio Marquez-Franco - are accused of using a skimmer to get victims' credit card information at Elk Creek Store and New Bridge Market.
Authorities believe the skimming occurred from December 14 to Dec. 18, 2016.
Major Donald Lowe says so far, six to eight people are known to have been affected by the skimming.
"Over a period of four days they were able to get other people's identities, falsify the identities, and scam approximately $18,000,” he said.
Investigators believe the group made fraudulent charges in Fredericksburg, Richmond, Fairfax County and Maryland.
"Took the case and was able to pull some surveillance footage and locate and track these four individuals. Located all down in Hialeah, Florida, and got 56 warrants out," Lowe said.
The suspects are all charged with seven counts for committing credit card fraud to obtain money or goods, six counts for possession of credit card number of another without their consent and one count for committing credit card forgery with a card that had been falsely made or embossed with the intent to defraud.
Each of the four suspects could face up to 20 years of jail time if convicted.
"Don't mess with our community, you know, because we will hunt you down," said Lowe.
The sheriff’s office says the four suspects are awaiting extradition from Florida back to Virginia.
If you believe that you have been a victim of fraudulent credit charges potentially involving this particular case, please contact Louisa County Sheriff’s Offices’ Public Information Officer – Tabethia Cosner – at tcosner@louisa.org.
