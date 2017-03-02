Sheriff's Office Investigating Death Near Augusta Springs Road

Authorities are piecing together what lead to a man's death after the victim's body was discovered in the area of Augusta Springs Road.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith says the investigation began around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, March 2. A passerby reported a man, partially unclothed and unconscious, was laying in a yard along W. Village Circle.

The body was later identified as 37-year-old Clint A. Carter of Augusta Springs.

The circumstances around Carter's death are considered suspicious, but authorities say there is no indication of gunshots or trauma to his body.

Sheriff Smith says investigators have talked with neighbors. Witnesses reportedly told investigators that Carter was seen outside the same home Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office cleared the crime scene around 12:30 p.m.

Carter's body was transported to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke to be autopsied.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Carter is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 540-245-5333.

Editors Note: A previous version of this story said that Carter was from Craigsville, upon more information coming in he is from Augusta Springs.