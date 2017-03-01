UVA Center for Politics Displaying JFK Photos

The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics is displaying unreleased photos of former President John F. Kennedy.

The collection was unveiled Wednesday night at a public event held at UVA. It's the first in a series of programs honoring JFK’s 100th birthday.

Photos aren’t the only things on display. Donated telegrams, speeches, and campaign songs will also be on display for the rest of the year.

"Most of the pictures are from Kennedy's Senate years, but we have a few from his re-election campaign to the Senate, his presidential campaign. There's one of Nixon, actually, which is a fun shot of him right before one of the debates,” said Glenn Crossman with the UVA Center for Politics."

Future events in the series include a panel discussion on the civil rights movement and a look into the records of the Kennedy assassination.