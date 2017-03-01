Region Ten Director Talks Fighting Opioid Epidemic

Region Ten Executive Director Robert Johnson says the opioid addiction epidemic is the worst it has ever been in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Wednesday night, he presented an update on how Region Ten is fighting the epidemic to Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Johnson says there has been a very large increase in the number of people seeking treatment for opioid and heroin addiction, but they have a new program to deal with the influx of demand.

“The percentage of folks who are abusing opiates and street heroin are unparalleled, not even close to anything we had seen even five years ago,” said Johnson.

Johnson told county supervisors that the opioid addiction epidemic is hitting central Virginia.

“I do know that when I was at our Mohr Center, our men’s residential program, three months ago, six out of the 10 individuals who were there were there for addiction to opiates, which none of us have ever seen, not even close,” Johnson explained.

To treat this influx of patients, Region Ten is renovating the Mohr Center to add beds specifically for inpatient detox, which patients previously couldn't get in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area.

“Which allows us to work with them right here in the community rather than sending them up to Boxwood, and Rappahannock or other places for services,” Johnson said.

The Mohr Center only treats men, so Region Ten is building a new women's treatment center, thanks to funding from both Albemarle County and Charlottesville.

“We should be proud of that. That is something that very few other communities have,” Johnson said.

Region Ten staff told supervisors that the unique part of the program is that women can bring their children with them into treatment.

Region Ten is planning to break ground on the women's treatment center within the next few weeks and hopes to have the facility open by late October.