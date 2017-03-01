Charlottesville Town Hall for Congressman Tom Garrett Rescheduled

5th District Congressman Tom Garrett (R) has rescheduled a March 13 town hall in Charlottesville to later this month.

According to a release, the date change is due to a scheduling conflict.

The Charlottesville town hall will now be held at the University of Virginia’s Batten School on March 31.

Only 135 tickets will be available and they will be split evenly between Batten School students and the area Republican and Democratic committees.

In an emailed statement, Garrett’s office said, “The date of the town hall was moved due to a scheduling conflict. in terms of the format, we feel this creates the best environment for a free, equal, and professionally moderated exchange of ideas from constituents across all ends of the political spectrum."

Another town hall is slated for May 9 in Moneta.