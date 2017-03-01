Charlottesville Town Hall for Congressman Tom Garrett Rescheduled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
5th District Congressman Tom Garrett (R) has rescheduled a March 13 town hall in Charlottesville to later this month.
According to a release, the date change is due to a scheduling conflict.
The Charlottesville town hall will now be held at the University of Virginia’s Batten School on March 31.
Only 135 tickets will be available and they will be split evenly between Batten School students and the area Republican and Democratic committees.
In an emailed statement, Garrett’s office said, “The date of the town hall was moved due to a scheduling conflict. in terms of the format, we feel this creates the best environment for a free, equal, and professionally moderated exchange of ideas from constituents across all ends of the political spectrum."
Another town hall is slated for May 9 in Moneta.
Press Release from Tom Garrett:
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today the office of Rep. Tom Garrett announced the following: Due to a scheduling conflict, the March 13 Charlottesville Town Hall event will be moved to March 31, 2017. This event will be held in conjunction with UVA's Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy and details are as follows:
What: Live Town Hall with 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett
When: March 31, 2017 at 6:30 PM
Where: Garrett Hall: UVA's Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy (235 McCormick Road, Charlottesville, Virginia, 22904)
Details: Due to seating capacity, 135 tickets will be evenly allotted as follows: 45 will go to Batten School Students with priority to those who live in the 5th District; 45 will go to the local Republican Committee; 45 will go to the local Democrat Committee. The focus of this town hall event is to provide an equal opportunity for all constituents to ask questions, provide feedback, and to hear opposing and supporting views on pertinent issues. We are thrilled to have the professional staff of the Batten School moderate and host this town hall. Batten’s reputation for being strictly non-partisan is second to none and we are confident that this event will set the gold standard for objective political dialogue. As per the rules set forth by Batten, there will be no signs allowed. Furthermore, cheering, clapping, booing, and chanting are also not allowed. All questions will be addressed to the moderator/Congressman and not to other attendees. All questions and answers will be respectful and professional. No topic is off limits.
Contact: For tickets contact your local Republican Committee or the Charlottesville Democrat Committee at 434-242-2297.