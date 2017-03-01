Albemarle County Looking for Ideas for Community Improvement

If you have an idea for a new walking trail or playground in your Albemarle community, the county might pay for it.

Albemarle County is introducing the new Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative. The one time program will fund smaller-scale improvements to improve people's quality of life in the county.

The board allocated a total of $1.4 million for these projects.

“The Capital Improvement Project is not really able to fund those smaller neighborhood level projects that could really make a difference in how a neighborhood feels and functions for its residents,” said Lee Catlin, Albemarle County deputy executive.

The county wants to hear citizens’ ideas at a series of community meetings during March and April.

The first meeting is on March 15 at Cale Elementary School at 7 p.m.

For a full list of meetings, see the table below.