Quantcast

Albemarle County Looking for Ideas for Community Improvement

Posted: Updated:
Lee Catlin, Albemarle County deputy executive Lee Catlin, Albemarle County deputy executive
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

If you have an idea for a new walking trail or playground in your Albemarle community, the county might pay for it.

Albemarle County is introducing the new Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative. The one time program will fund smaller-scale improvements to improve people's quality of life in the county.

The board allocated a total of $1.4 million for these projects.

“The Capital Improvement Project is not really able to fund those smaller neighborhood level projects that could really make a difference in how a neighborhood feels and functions for its residents,” said Lee Catlin, Albemarle County deputy executive.

The county wants to hear citizens’ ideas at a series of community meetings during March and April.

The first meeting is on March 15 at Cale Elementary School at 7 p.m.

For a full list of meetings, see the table below.

Community Date Time Location
5th & Avon March 15 7 PM Cale Elementary School cafeteria
Crozet March 15 and April 19 7 PM Crozet Elementary cafeteria
Pantops March 27 and April 24 6:15 PM Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Care Center Kessler Conference Room (595 Martha Jefferson Dr)
Places29-Hydraulic March 20 and April 17 5:30 PM Greer Elementary School media center
Places29-North March 20 and April 17 5:30 PM

Woodbrook Elementary School media center
Places29-Rio March 23 and April 27 6 PM Woodbrook Elementary School media center
Village of Rivanna March 13 7:15 PM East Rivanna Fire Station

  • Albemarle County Looking for Ideas for Community ImprovementMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.