FBI Director and DEA Administrator Headline Opioid Summit

On Wednesday FBI Director James Comey returned to the Richmond area where he used to live, and was the featured speaker at a summit on heroin and opioid abuse.

Comey says there are many powerful forces coming together that have intensified this addiction crisis.

He believes much of the issue stemmed from the widespread use of prescription painkillers for legitimate medical reasons. He said many Americans develop a dependence on those pills and that creates a pipeline leading millions to a cheaper, more pure drug - heroin.

In the meantime, he says Mexican drug traffickers have capitalized on that substance abuse trend, and synthetic drugs which are extremely lethal and potent, like fentanyl and carfentanil, and are a rising threat.

Comey and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator, Chuck Rosenberg, urged those in attendance Wednesday to talk about this issue in schools, churches and other community groups.

"It's not about kids from bad families, or kids from bad schools, or kids who are in trouble with the law, or even kids at all. It is a black hole that sucks all different kinds of people down into it and [it is] extraordinarily difficult to escape from," said Comey.

State health experts say every day three Virginians die from an opioid drug overdose.

"This is unprecedented. This is an epidemic,” said Rosenburg.

The FBI and DEA officials also used the event as a chance to screen a documentary they helped produce called 'Chasing the Dragon'. They say it is a raw depiction of the grip these drugs can have on any person, and the heartbreak opioids wreak on so many families.

Comey and Rosenberg say while law enforcement will remain aggressive in cracking down on the illegal drug market, they can't arrest their way out of the problem.

They believe everyone can play a role in educating others and looking out for neighbors who might be developing an addiction.