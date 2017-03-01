Charlottesville Proposing 6 Percent Increase in City Budget

Charlottesville's city manager is proposing a nearly 6 percent increase in the city's budget for the upcoming year.

The real estate tax rate will stay the same, but homeowners can expect to pay about 4 percent more due to increasing property assessments.

The proposed budget includes $2 million more for city schools and $800,000 more for affordable housing initiatives.

The budget also adds several new positions, including a traffic officer and park maintenance workers.

“I think it's a very solid budget. It gives us the resources we need to invest in the things that our community has said they want and expect from city government. It's a good budget for us moving forward, and it puts us in a good position for the future,” said Maurice Jones, the city manager of Charlottesville.

Public hearings on the budget start later this month. The city also has an online tool where you can manipulate the numbers to submit your own version of the balanced budget.