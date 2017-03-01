UVa Women Take on Wake Forest in ACC Tournament Thursday

UVa faces Wake Forest in the 2nd round of the ACC tournament Thursday

The No. 8-seed Virginia women's basketball team takes on No. 9-seed Wake Forest on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the second round of the ACC tournament, being held at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

Virginia's No. 8-seed is its highest seeding since earning the No. 6 seed in 2013.

The 'Hoos are coming off back-to-back losses to No. 14 Louisville and No. 18 NC State to close out the regular season.

Virginia has won three-of-its last five games, including 60-51 win over No. 4 Florida State.

"We've played with the best of the best teams throughout this season consistently so we have that in the back of our minds but we know we have to show up," says senior guard Breyana Mason. "We can't just come in there and expect them to hand it to us because nothing's going to be given. We have to play with a lot of energy and intensity and a sense of urgency because nothing is guaranteed."

Wake Forest also lost its final two regular season games. The Demon Deacons lost at No. 20 Syracuse and against No. 14 Louisville.

The Cavaliers defeated Wake Forest earlier this season at John Paul Jones Arena, 60-57 in overtime.

"They're very well coached, they're a physical basketball team, they've had some big wins this season as well," says UVa assistant coach Tim Taylor. "We're focusing more on ourselves, that's what we've talked about since the beginning of the year. The best teams play their best basketball in March."

Virginia leads the ACC and is second in the country in three-point shooting defense, allowing teams to shoot just 25.8 percent from beyond-the-arc.

The Cavaliers rank first in the ACC and 18th in the country in scoring defense. UVa is allowing teams to score just 55.4 points per game.

Both Dominique Toussaint and Jocelyn Willoughby were named to the ACC All-Freshman team.

The winner between Virginia and Wake Forest advances to face top-seeded Notre Dame on Friday at 2 p.m.