Crews Renovating Charlottesville's Key Recreation Center

Crews will be renovating Charlottesville’s Key Recreation Center for the next few months.

Work crews have several projects for the center, such as making the sidewalks easier for people with disabilities to access the facility. The lobby area will also be gutted, and made more open and inviting for visitors.

"The center is still open, it won't affect any type of program that happens at the recreation center. We do apologize that we have port-a-potties, but it's only for a short time," said Riaan Anthony, facilities manager.

The Key Recreation Center can be accessed using a side entrance next to the parking lot.

The renovations are expected to be completed by May 20.