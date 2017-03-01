Quantcast

Wednesday's Basketball VISAA State Quarterfinal Scores & Highlights

STAB Coach Phil Stinnie Leads the Saints to 44-42 Win STAB Coach Phil Stinnie Leads the Saints to 44-42 Win

BOYS BASKETBALL 

VISAA DII Quarterfinals
Blue Ridge 61, Atlantic Shores 43
Miller School 80, Walsingham 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VISAA DI Quarterfinals
STAB 44, Flint Hill 42

VISAA DII Quarterfinals
Miller School 60, Highland 41
Norfolk Christian 53, Covenant 50

