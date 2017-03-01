Quantcast

Court Battle Heats Up for Late-Night Charlottesville Cookie Shops

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The competition is heating up in court between two late-night cookie shops on the University of Virginia Corner.

Insomnia Cookies is suing Red Eye Cookie Company for trademark infringement and unfair competition.

Richmond-based Red Eye recently opened a store on 14th Street in Charlottesville, just around the corner from Insomnia's location on University Avenue.

Both shops serve and deliver fresh-baked cookies late into the night.

Both companies also have crescent moon-style logos.

Insomnia Cookies' federal lawsuit alleges Red Eye Cookie Company's logo is designed to mislead consumers and has damaged insomnia's reputation.

Statement from Red Eye Cookie Company Attorney LeclairRyan: 

“Red Eye will vigorously defend the lawsuit, which appears to be nothing more than an attempt by a large cookie chain to stifle competition in the late-night cookie marketplace.

Red Eye believes that customers recognize the unique value that the Red Eye brand brings to the marketplace and the role that Red Eye plays in serving our communities.

Red Eye was the first to market in the Richmond area in the late-night cookie business and was opened by a long-time local resident.  Red Eye has developed all of its own recipes, makes its dough from scratch, and takes pride in locally sourcing its flour, butter, and milk.

Red Eye looks forward to moving beyond the pending litigation, but, in the meantime, Red Eye will continue making great cookies for the enjoyment of its customers and serving our local community.”

