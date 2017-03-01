Court Battle Heats Up for Late-Night Charlottesville Cookie Shops

The competition is heating up in court between two late-night cookie shops on the University of Virginia Corner.

Insomnia Cookies is suing Red Eye Cookie Company for trademark infringement and unfair competition.

Richmond-based Red Eye recently opened a store on 14th Street in Charlottesville, just around the corner from Insomnia's location on University Avenue.

Both shops serve and deliver fresh-baked cookies late into the night.

Both companies also have crescent moon-style logos.

Insomnia Cookies' federal lawsuit alleges Red Eye Cookie Company's logo is designed to mislead consumers and has damaged insomnia's reputation.