Virginia Issues Legal Guidance for Schools on Immigration

Virginia Issues Legal Guidance for Schools on ImmigrationPosted: Updated:
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - State officials are distributing legal guidance to local school districts on immigration-related issues in response to President Donald Trump's recent executive actions.
Virginia's Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven Staples sent a memo Wednesday to local superintendents with the advice.
The memo emphasizes that districts must provide a high-quality education for every student, regardless of immigration status. It also says school divisions cannot inquire into a prospective student's citizenship status.
The memo advises districts to develop or review policies for students who cannot go home in case a parent or guardian is detained by immigration officials.
The guidance is being issued after President Trump issued a travel ban targeting seven predominantly Muslim countries.
The president has also promised a stepped-up campaign deport criminal immigrants and others living in the U.S. illegally.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.