Supreme Court Mainly Rules for Black Voters in Virginia Case

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is mainly ruling for African-Americans in Virginia who say lawmakers packed 12 legislative districts with black voters to make other districts whiter and more Republican.

The justices said Wednesday that a lower court that upheld the 12 districts used the wrong legal standard when it determined that race did not play too large a role in creating the districts.

African-Americans made up at least 55 percent of eligible voters in each district.

Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in his majority opinion that the three-judge federal court should re-examine the case and figure out whether the 55 percent figure was necessary so that minority voters in each district could elect a candidate of their choice.

Kennedy said the lower court correctly analyzed one of the 12 districts.

