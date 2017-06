Release from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries:



Henrico, VA - It’s a new year and another chance for everyone to follow Richmond’s nesting pair of peregrine falcons. The live video feed of their nest on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building in downtown Richmond is available here: https://blog.wildlife.virginia.gov/falcon-cam/.



The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) manages the threatened birds and has been operating a live camera view of the nest in downtown Richmond for the past several years.



Each year the viewing public from around the country has grown fonder of watching the drama of the fast-flying birds - the first egg being laid, chicks emerging from their shells, and, during ‘fledgewatch,’ the nail-biting reports of the initial flight of the falcon chicks. Like any TV nature show there is real-life drama, sometimes the chicks thrive, and sometimes - as was the case last year - no chicks were produced.



Traditionally peregrine falcons nested on rocky cliffs in Virginia’s mountains. Falcons reintroduced to Virginia have for the most part nested on artificial structures, including bridges or tall buildings in cities. Biologists have been placing nest boxes in these urban areas to provide safe places for the falcons to thrive. Peregrines are attracted to these structures but cities pose many dangers to young birds - they will sometimes fly into the windows of nearby buildings after leaving the nest.



"We are looking forward to a new breeding season and are hopeful the pair will have nesting success. Any chicks they are able to fledge will be a valuable contribution to the population of this state-threatened species,” said Jessica Ruthenberg, watchable wildlife biologist for DGIF.



This year the DGIF is partnering with HDOnTap and Comcast Business, who will be providing the connectivity for the live broadcast.



"Comcast Business is excited to partner with DGIF to deliver the high-speed Internet service for a project that has delighted and educated so many in the greater Richmond area," said Byron Cantrall, vice president of Comcast Business for the company’s Beltway Region. "We are hopeful for and anticipating a successful nesting season this spring."



Once the female lays her eggs she and her mate will take turns sitting on the nest for about 33 days until they hatch.