Emergency crews on the scene at Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria

Emergency crews on the scene at Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria

An industrial accident at a restaurant in Belmont sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria around 7 a.m.

Police say a 28-year-old worker got her hand caught in a meat grinder at the restaurant.

The woman was rushed to the University of Virginia Medical Center for emergency treatment.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the victim’s condition at this time. Lampo is currently closed for the day.