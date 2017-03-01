ABC Accepting Grant Applications for the 2017-2018 Grant Program

Press Release from the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control:

RICHMOND – In an effort to reduce underage and high-risk drinking, the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is now accepting grant applications for the agency’s 2017-2018 Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant program. This is the fourth year ABC is offering grant funding to support the development of alcohol education and prevention programs across the commonwealth.

Last year twelve Virginia community organizations and universities received grants to fund marketing and media campaigns, overtime law enforcement patrols, mentoring programs and other collaborative projects to help prevent alcohol misuse in their communities.

Successful 2017-2018 grant applicants will present best-practice programs that have a long-lasting impact and encourage partnerships between organizations. Applicants must also address one or more of the following focus areas: • underage drinking prevention • social providing or social hosting prevention • high-risk drinking prevention Grant requests are limited to a maximum of $8,000 and approximately eight recipients will be selected for the annual grant cycle. Community coalitions, law enforcement, nonprofits, schools, colleges and universities, faith-based organizations and prevention-related groups are encouraged to apply.

“We look forward to continued collaboration and partnership with those who share our message of safety and responsibility,” said ABC Education and Prevention Manager Katie Weaks. Applications are due by April 25 at 5 p.m. The first step in the application process is mandatory completion of the online training course “ABC EPS - Grant Application Training.”

Online training instructions and the grant application are located on the ABC website at www.abc.virginia.gov/education/grants. For more information, please visit www.abc.virginia.gov or contact education@abc.virginia.gov. ### The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is a major source of revenue for the commonwealth, contributing more than $1.8 billion to the general fund in the last five years. The agency currently operates 364 state stores.

Its Bureau of Law Enforcement oversees more than 17,000 ABC licensed establishments while the Hearings and Appeals Division considers more than 700 cases each year.

The agency also provides alcohol education and prevention programs for people of all ages. Now marking its 83rd year, ABC remains committed to progress and innovation in carrying out its control, service and revenue mission.