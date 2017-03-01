$1M Lottery Winner Running Out of Time to Claim Prize

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - A lucky lottery ticket winner is running out of time to claim his or her $1 million prize.

Local news media outlets report that a $1 million winning ticket was sold at a Chesapeake 7-Eleven store in September.

Lottery officials say the winner has until 5 p.m. on March 15 to claim the prize or the winning ticket will expire. Virginia lottery tickets must be claimed within 180 days after a drawing.

If the winner doesn't come forward, the money will go into Virginia's Literary Fund.

