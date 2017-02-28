VSP Annual Report: Insurance Fraud Up from a Year Ago

Virginians lost tens of millions of dollars to insurance fraud in 2016. According to the Virginia State Police Insurance Fraud Program’s annual report released Tuesday, that number is up from 2015.

About $1 million of that insurance fraud was lost by people in VSP’s Central Virginia District, but area lawyers and law enforcement officers say people can prevent this from happening.

Last year, Virginia State Police say Virginians lost $21.7 million in insurance fraud. According to an annual report, much of that fraud comes from people or companies submitting fake insurance claims, expecting payouts.

That increases premiums going forward, but lawyers and law enforcement in Charlottesville and Albemarle County say consumers should also be careful of fraudulent insurance companies.

“It there's an insurance company that you're interested in but you've never really heard about them, make sure you research them,” said Madeline Curott with the Albemarle County Police Department.

Mary Frances Charlton is a lawyer at the Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville who often handles insurance cases. She recommends checking if an insurance company is registered with the Virginia Bureau of Insurance, which you can do online.

“If you're working with an insurance company, agent, or broker, or health insurance navigator that's not registered with the Bureau of Insurance, then you are at risk for fraud,” Charlton said.

Even if you don’t expect fraud, there’s one thing you can do just in case. “Make sure you keep the names of all the people that you've spoken to - the phone numbers and definitely any payment information. That way if you have to file a report, you have all that information to give our detectives,” Curott said.

If you do suspect that you've been a victim of insurance fraud, you can file a complaint on the State Bureau of Insurance website or contact your local police department.