UVA's Willoughby & Toussaint Named to ACC All-Freshmen Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball guards Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) and Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) have been named to the 2017 ACC All-Freshman Team, in honors announced Tuesday (Feb. 28) by the conference office and voted upon by the Blue Ribbon Panel.

Willoughby leads the Cavaliers and is second among conference rookies in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game. She is vying to become the first freshman to lead UVA in rebounding since Brandi Teamer in 2002 and the first freshman guard to do so since Chrissy Reese in 1980. Willoughby, who was named the ACC Rookie of the Week on January 30 after helping to lead the Cavaliers on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor against then-ranked No. 19/21 Virginia Tech and No. 8/9 Notre Dame, is third among ACC freshmen is scoring, averaging 9.2 points per game and leads the conference rookies in steals (1.7 per game, 49 overall).

Toussaint ranks second among ACC freshmen in scoring, contributing 9.7 points per game. She was named to the Cavalier Classic All-Tournament Team after scoring a team-high 17 points in the finale against Dayton and named the ACC Rookie of the Week on February 6 after scoring a team-high 16 points in the Cavaliers’ overtime win against Georgia Tech, scoring UVA’s final eight points of the first quarter and adding another 10 points against Duke. Toussaint also scored a career-high 19 points, including 12 in overtime, in UVA’s 60-57 victory over Wake Forest.

This is the first time Virginia has ever had two players earn All-Freshman honors in the same season and only the eighth time that any team has had two freshmen on the team. Neither player was named to the 2016-17 ACC Preseason Newcomer Watch List.

Virginia (18-11, 7-9 ACC) is the No. 8 seed at the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament and will face nine-seed Wake Forest (15-14, 6-10) on Thursday, March 2 at 2 p.m. in a second-round game at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C. For more information about the Atlantic Coast Conference Women's Basketball Tournament, visit the #ACCWBB40 page at www.theacc.com/wbbtourney.