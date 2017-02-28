UVA Introduces Gender Neutral Bathroom on West Lawn

The University of Virginia is taking steps to make sure everyone feels welcome.

This comes in the wake of the White House's decision to repeal a policy allowing transgender students to use public school bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

Now it’s up to localities to choose how they designate bathrooms and UVA is being proactive. The school now has a designated gender-neutral bathroom on it's west lawn. The restroom previously was only for men.

All lawn residents will have swipe access through the front door. There are three private stalls inside, each with a shower, sink and toilet, one of the stalls will be gender-neutral.

The Dean of Students Allen Groves, says it's all about setting an example.

"By having gender-neutral options where a student can choose to go to a bathroom that is private but that is not restricted by a particular gender is a great way to accommodate that young person and make them feel safe and respected," said Groves.

UVA students Mitch Wellman and Drew Kiser spearheaded the project for the bathroom on the lawn.

“For the lawn community to establish a project like this serves as a welcoming sign to many different communities and I think that’s a mission that people all over Virginia and perhaps all over the US to get behind,” said Wellman.

"It also is the heart of the academic village of the university, so it terms of sending a signal that this is a welcoming place. Its an important spot to have this," said Groves.

And about more then just gender identity.

"If its something that somebody else cares about and it affects somebody else's life in a serious way, you should care," said Kiser.

UVA has more then 40 other gender-neutral bathrooms on grounds.