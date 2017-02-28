Richmond Judge Allowing Anti-Gerrymandering Suit to Move Forward

A Richmond judge says an anti-gerrymandering suit can go forward.

If the case makes its way to trial, then the final ruling could have wide-reaching impacts on Virginia and other states.

The advocacy group OneVirginia2021 brought this legal challenge, arguing lawmakers in the General Assembly violated the Virginia constitution when drawing state legislative districts.

“We have a Senate map that was drawn by the Democrats, and we have a House map that was drawn by the Republicans, and we're challenging both of them. To OneVirginia, and to me personally, and as a lawyer, I don't care what political party it benefits. The current process is an abject failure,” said Wyatt Durrette, lawyer for OneVirginia2021.

The Republican-led House of Delegates defends the boundaries of the commonwealth’s district, saying they were drawn sufficiently.

The defendant has also argued the voting map was approved with overwhelming support.

Tuesday, February 28, a judge rejected a motion that could have thrown out the case.

If the case goes to trial, it is expected to advance to the Virginia Supreme Court.

“If we can persuade our supreme court to accept it, it's going to be like a prairie wildfire. It's going to catch on around the country," Durrette said.

Before that, though, it needs to clear a final procedural hearing. That hearing is currently scheduled for Thursday, March 2, with a trial getting underway later in the month.