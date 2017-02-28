Family Friend Helps Victims of Lake Monticello House Fire

Victims of a house fire that broke out at Lake Monticello last week are receiving some support to help them deal with the loss of their home.

Flames destroyed Zach Grout and Liz Murray's Lake Monticello home Tuesday, February 21.

At the time of the fire, Murray was in the house with her three children.

"We were just sitting there talking and all of a sudden, we saw a flame coming from the kitchen area,” Murray said.

Brittany Shields, a family friend, decided to start a GoFundMe page to lend the Murrays a hand. With a goal to raise $10,000 for her friend, community donations are pouring in.

So far, the page has brought in more than $8,000.

“Once we kinda made sure everybody was okay, I just was like, ‘What do you need?’ First thing was diapers and wipes and I just started posting messages on Facebook through our community Facebook page,” Shields explained.

Grout and Murray say they were taken aback at first when Shields wanted to help them out.

"We had never really asked for help from anybody and she kinda said, ‘Just let me do this,’” Murray said.

In the front of the Murray’s yard a garden flag still stands, untouched by the flames. It reads, “Live every moment, laugh every day, and love beyond words.”

“It stood right there and just… we’re really grateful,” Murray said.

The Lake Monticello Owner’s Association posted links on face book to GoFundMe pages set up for three families displaced by fires in February.