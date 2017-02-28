Charlottesville Senior Center Asking for Funding from Taxpayers

For the first time in its history, the Charlottesville Senior Center is asking taxpayers for funding.

The $1.2 million request from the city of Charlottesville and $2 million from Albemarle County would help build the new center at Belvedere.

The Senior Center launched a campaign to build the $20 million facility off Rio Road in 2012.

The Senior Center's director says the one-time cash from the city and county would push its fundraising over the halfway mark.

“Our Senior Center for 57 years has never gotten any federal, state, city, or county funding. We're very unusual in that way,” said Peter Thompson, Senior Center executive director. “The vast majority of senior centers in the country are built and operated by government entities but our community has really encouraged us to meet this booming need, but private philanthropy really is not enough.”

The Senior Center is designing the new Belvedere facility with plans to break ground fall 2018.