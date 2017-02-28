Fluvanna County Considers Social Media Policy for Employees

A county in central Virginia is proposing a policy to prohibit employees from airing personal grievances in social media posts.

The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors will review a proposed social media policy at its meeting Wednesday, March 1. The policy would apply to blogs, chat rooms, and sites like Facebook and Twitter.

The policy describes how employees should separate personal opinions from the county's public business. It would prohibit employees from posting vulgar, obscene, or harassing posts about coworkers, supervisors, or Fluvanna County.

It would also ban employees from checking their personal social media on county-issued devices during work hours.

“We certainly want employees with opinions and ideas and to be engaged and involved, but we don't want them to be the center of controversy,” said Fluvanna County Administrator Steve Nichols.

Nichols says it's important for employees to keep their personal opinions separate from their work for local taxpayers.

“There are two distinct actions at play here: an individual's personal opinion, an individual's life, and their thoughts and beliefs; and then the county's public business. The county's public business is not tied to what an employee's personal opinion is,” he said.

Fluvanna County would not be alone in monitoring employee social media. Augusta County adopted a social media polity for employees in 2011. Its policy recommends county employees’ posts come with a disclaimer that they don't represent Augusta County's positions or opinions.

Waynesboro's social media policy reminds employees to post only appropriate and respectful content online.

Staunton is currently working on its own policy, while Greene County doesn't have anything on the books at this time.

Rutherford Institute President John Whitehead worries these policies have a chilling effect on free speech.

“To me that sends a message from the government that, ‘hey watch what you say because we're watching you,’” said the legal expert.

Whitehead says public employers should limit policies to sharing of internal, private information on social media.

“We want free speech. We want people to think, we want them to debate ideas. Public employees have a right to talk about political and social issues on their social media,” he said.