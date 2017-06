Construction to Close Rt. 29 and N. Hollymead Dr. Until Wednesday Morning

Press Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The installation of a new water main across the intersection of Route 29 and North Hollymead Drive will close the intersection to traffic overnight Wednesday. This closure is in addition to the closure previously scheduled from 9 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

During the closures, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., detour signs will direct traffic to use South Hollymead Drive around the construction and back to North Hollymead Drive. The intersection will be open to traffic between 6 .m. and 9 p.m.

The water main relocation is part of the Route 29 widening project under construction by Lane-Corman Joint Venture. The work, which is being coordinated with the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority and the Albemarle County Service Authority, will upgrade the distribution system by replacing an aging 12-inch water main with the new 24-inch main running along the east side of Route 29.

More information about the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website: www.Route29Solutions.org. Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on website’s News and Traffic Alerts page.