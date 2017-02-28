Patriots Pushing the Pace Heading into State Playoffs

Making the state tournament was a historic moment for last year's Albemarle basketball team.

This year, it was an expectation.

"I've noticed that the excitement level hasn't been quite as high, says head coach Greg Maynard. “Like after winning the conference tournament or even the game where we qualified for states. I think it was kind of like this is what we expect to do. Now we're here and we want to go a little bit further."

"We had a great team last year, so this year we had bigger goals to set,” says junior J’Quan Anderson. “We set those goals very high and we're just achieving them as we go down the road."

The Patriots are averaging 10 points more per game this year than last year.

An emphasis on pushing the pace is one reason.

The other…

"The speed and the ball handling ability of our back court players, says Maynard.“ Jake [Hahn] and Austin [Katstra] can both handle the ball so well that the guards can just take off. They fly up and down the court and they can pitch ahead. We get some easy scores that way."

"I really like it, says senior Austin Katstra. “I think that it gives us another aspect to our game, knowing that we can score in the 80s if we need to but that we can also win in the 50s, like against Patrick Henry-Roanoke. "

Albemarle set a school record with 26 wins this season.

After 28 years of coaching at Albemarle, head coach Greg Maynard believes this year's team is the best he's ever had.

"We'll see how things pan out, but last year's team went further than any other team, says Maynard. “Although that 2007 team was a very good team that won 25 games."

Austin Katstra leads the Patriots with 20.6 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game. Kastra is in his senior season and plans to walk-on to the basketball team Virginia next season. He's hoping to win a high school state championship before he graduates.

"Definitely getting to the state tournament was one of the goals that I wanted to achieve, and we did that, but winning a state championship would definitely make it that much sweeter, and that's what one of our goals this year is,” says Katstra. “Getting that state championship."

Albemarle earned the two-seed in the VHSL state playoffs and will face three-seed Varina in the first round of the state tournament.

Tip off is 4:15 p.m. on Friday from Hampton University.