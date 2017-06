The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person seen on a security camera.

Authorities say a surveillance camera caught a man trying to break into Albemarle County Firearms in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 12.

Police also believe the same person attempted to break into the same Rio Road business on Thursday, February 23.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000, or Detective J. Lavin at 434-296-5807. Callers may remain anonymous.