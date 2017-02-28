UVA Teaming Up with VTTI to Study Novice Drivers with Autism

A new research project at University of Virginia is putting people behind the wheel to find ways to help drivers with autism.

UVA is pairing up with Virginia Tech on the project. Both are searching for drivers with less than a year of experience behind the wheel to take part, 10 with autism and 10 without.

Researchers are studying both sets of drivers to determine if they would benefit from specialized training to become safer drivers.

UVA is using its driving simulator to first take drivers in virtual reality driving situations, and on the same day, they will graduate to Virginia Tech's research vehicle car where they will compare the simulation to the in-car driving.

"Our goal for this is to be able to identify specific challenges that new drivers have. That new drivers with high functioning autism have. So that we can help driver educators in the future focus on these deficits, and reduce or minimize that increased accident rate that occurs within the first year of independent driving," said Daniel Cox, a driving safety instructor.

The study is being supported by a $60,000 grant from 4-VA. Researchers will also look a group of seasoned drivers and how they compare. The researchers hope to get started with the trial within the next few weeks.

They say this project has a quick timeline and they are looking for recruits. That information is in the press release below.