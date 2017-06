Release from the Harrisonburg Fire Department:



Harrisonburg, VA. – The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) has determined the cause of a fire that occurred at LSC Communications (formerly RR Donnelley) several months ago.



On October 18, 2016 at 9:18 p.m. crews responded to Willow Spring Road for a call for service of an automatic fire alarm. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a fire inside of the facility and upgraded the incident to a second alarm fire.



After the fire was extinguished, fire investigators with HFD worked to determine the cause of the incident.



Through the investigation, it was determined the fire was intentionally set in the bale room where paper is stored.



Ricky Hawkins, 42, of Elkton has been charged with arson of an occupied building (Virginia Code Section 18.2-80).



Hawkins was an employee of LSC Communications at the time of the fire.



It is estimated that the damage from this fire is valued at approximately $50,000.



Anyone with additional information on this case may call HFD’s deputy fire marshal at 540-432-7703. Additional safety information is available at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/fire.