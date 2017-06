University of Virginia Men’s Basketball Coach Tony Bennett will not be advancing in an online charity challenge.

Bennett was again taking part in the Inifiniti Coach's Charity Challenge, this time raising money for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The online voting competition pits 48 Division I men's basketball coaches against each other.

The UVA coach made it to round three in the challenge, which means the food bank will receive $10,000.

Voting in the Inifiniti Coach's Charity Challenge is still underway to determine who will get $100,000 for charity.