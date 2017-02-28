Distillery to Expand Whiskey Production Operation in Valley

Press Release from the Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe:

RICHMOND - Governor Terry McAuliffe announced today that Filibuster Distillery will invest $795,000 to expand their whiskey production operation in Shenandoah County and create eight new jobs over the next three years. The company will source 100% of its corn and rye from Virginia farmers, committing to purchase over 1.57 million pounds of grain.

“I applaud Filibuster Distillery’s continued investment in Shenandoah County,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Their expansion will create needed jobs and investment in the Shenandoah Valley, and contribute to Virginia’s reputation as a world-class craft beverage producer.

This AFID grant leverages our diverse agriculture industry, one of the Commonwealth’s greatest assets, to help build the new Virginia economy.”

The Commonwealth is partnering with Shenandoah County and Filibuster Distillery on this project through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). Governor McAuliffe approved a $30,000 grant from the AFID Fund, which is being match by local funds, to help win the expansion project for the County.

“Filibuster Distillery’s expansion is another positive step for Virginia as we reinforce our reputation as a destination in the nation’s craft beverage industry,” said Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden.

“This project represents the company’s commitment to the area and to Virginia’s grain producers, who are seizing the market opportunity created by Virginia’s fast-growing craft beer and distilled spirit industries.”

“We are excited to be expanding our operations in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Suman Dilawri, owner of Filibuster Distillery.“Filibuster began with the idea of offering discerning spirits consumers a creative alternative to large production brands.

We appreciate the efforts of Shenandoah County, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the Governor’s Office in helping Filibuster to take the next step in pursuing this idea and producing our own small batch spirits.”

“Shenandoah County is blessed with an abundance of natural beauty and resources including water,” said Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors Chairman Conrad Helsley. “Good water makes good whiskey and Filibuster has elected to invest and grow in our county where they can use our resources in the production of a unique line of distilled spirits.

Countrywide there is a renewed interest in small batch bourbons and American whiskey distillation. We are honored that Filibuster has selected Shenandoah County as its home and is continuing to grow and develop in the production of an American tradition.”