CPD: Driver Reportedly Maced After 'Exchanging Words' Along 5th St.

Charlottesville police are investigating an aggravated assault stemming from what sounds like a case of road rage.

A man told police he was driving along 5th Street southwest Monday night, when another speeding vehicle almost hit his.

The man says he yelled at the other vehicle to slow down, words were exchanged, and both vehicles stopped.

According to the victim, a woman riding in the other vehicle got out and sprayed him with mace. The victim says the woman then got back into the other vehicle, and drove away.

Police say the victim did not require emergency treatment.