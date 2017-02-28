VDOT to Hold Information Meeting On Louisa Co. Roundabout

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold an information meeting on the proposed roundabout at Broad Street Rd. (Rt. 250) and Cross County Rd. (Rt. 522) in Louisa County.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Holly Grove Volunteer Fire Department, located at 143 Factory Mill Rd., Bumpass, VA 23024. This meeting will provide an opportunity for individuals, businesses or organizations to give VDOT input on the project.

Comments about the proposed project may be submitted at the meeting or until March 10 by mailing them to David Steele, P.E., project manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 2430 Pine Forest Drive, Colonial Heights, VA 23834-9002. Comments can also be emailed to DavidA.Steele@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Please reference “Broad St. roundabout comment” in the subject line.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may& contact VDOT’s Civil Rights Division at (804) 524-6091 or TDD/TTY 711.

For more information about the project, visit http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/richmond/roundabout_at_broad_street_rd._and_cross_county_rd._in_louisa.asp.