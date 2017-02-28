Rep. Garrett Introduces Bill to Decriminalize Marijuana

5th District Representative Tom Garrett is introducing new legislation aimed at federally decriminalizing marijuana.
The GOP congressman introduced the bill Monday, February 27, calling it the "Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017."
If passed, the bill would take marijuana off the federal controlled substances list.
The bill was originally introduced by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders in 2015.
In a statement, Garrett said this bill will allow states to determine appropriate medical marijuana use and help expand the hemp industry.
He also says this is the first of many bills he plans on introducing aimed at growing the hemp industry in Virginia.
02/27/2016 Release from 5th District Representative Tom Garrett:
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett introduced legislation aimed at federally decriminalizing marijuana.
The short title for this legislation is cited as the "Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017." If passed, this bill would take marijuana off the federal controlled substances list - joining other industries such as alcohol and tobacco.
Originally introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders in 2015, this bill fulfills a responsibility to create a level playing field across the country.
Upon introduction of this legislation, Rep. Garrett released the following statement:
"I have long believed justice that isn't blind, isn't justice. Statistics indicate that minor narcotics crimes disproportionately hurt areas of lower socio-economic status and what I find most troubling is that we continue to keep laws on the books that we do not enforce. Virginia is more than capable of handling its own marijuana policy, as are states such as Colorado or California."
Garrett went on to say, "this step allows states to determine appropriate medicinal use and allows for industrial hemp growth, something that will provide a major economic boost to agricultural development in southside Virginia. In the coming weeks, I anticipate introducing legislation aimed at growing the hemp industry in Virginia, something that is long overdue."
In recent weeks, the Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions promised to crack down on federal marijuana crimes. During his confirmation, then-Senator Sessions pointed out that if legislators did not like this approach, they should change the laws accordingly. Garrett anticipates bipartisan support as his legislation makes its way to the appropriate committees of jurisdiction.
Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is serving as the lead original cosponsor on this bipartisan legislation.