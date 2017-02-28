Rep. Garrett Introduces Bill to Decriminalize Marijuana

5th District Representative Tom Garrett is introducing new legislation aimed at federally decriminalizing marijuana.

The GOP congressman introduced the bill Monday, February 27, calling it the "Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017."

If passed, the bill would take marijuana off the federal controlled substances list.

The bill was originally introduced by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders in 2015.

In a statement, Garrett said this bill will allow states to determine appropriate medical marijuana use and help expand the hemp industry.

He also says this is the first of many bills he plans on introducing aimed at growing the hemp industry in Virginia.